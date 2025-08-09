Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.22% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 242,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

