Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $186.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $187.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.22, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.