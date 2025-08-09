Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Paycom Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $229.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.46 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.01.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 26,426 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $6,752,371.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,402,664.48. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,016 shares of company stock worth $13,514,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

