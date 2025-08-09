Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Personalis Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $4.51 on Friday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $47,169,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Personalis by 472.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,704,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 851,422 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,188,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 412,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Personalis by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

