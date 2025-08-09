Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 223.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.