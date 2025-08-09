Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Playtika stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 150,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $719,645.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,359,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,945,492.34. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 739,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 366.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 143.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

