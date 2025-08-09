Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRTH

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH opened at $7.65 on Friday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, Director Marietta Davis sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $68,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,481.92. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 200.6% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.