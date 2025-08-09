Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Today – August 6th

Transdigm Group, Joby Aviation, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are the equity shares of publicly traded companies that operate air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Their performance is highly cyclical and sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, labor costs, economic conditions, and regulatory changes. As a result, airline stocks often exhibit greater volatility than shares in more stable industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Transdigm Group stock traded down $28.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,388.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,548. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,409.83.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,587,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,577,545. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 25,336,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,520,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

