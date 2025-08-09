Promising Blockchain Stocks To Research – August 6th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Globant, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or invest in blockchain technology and related services. These companies may operate cryptocurrency exchanges, provide blockchain infrastructure or software, or hold significant digital asset portfolios. Investing in blockchain stocks offers exposure to the potential growth of distributed ledger technology without directly buying cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.47. 3,927,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.15. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $711.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,357,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,554,898. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,951,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,428,492. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 4,407,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 6.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 438,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Globant has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 9,956,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,714,826. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $688.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,994. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $473.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Read More