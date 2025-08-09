Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – August 7th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, produce and sell high-end products—such as designer apparel, premium watches, luxury automobiles and upscale cosmetics—targeted at affluent consumers. These stocks often command strong brand-driven pricing power and may show relative resilience in various economic environments due to steady demand from wealthy clientele. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE NYT traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 7,231,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 240,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Read More