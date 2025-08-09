Promising Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 7th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, MercadoLibre, Apollo Global Management, Charles Schwab, and Capital One Financial are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, own, manage or finance properties. By investing in these equities—including real estate investment trusts (REITs)—investors gain exposure to the property market without directly buying or managing physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 21,309,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,677,367. The company has a market cap of $333.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.11. 9,732,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,481,449. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,535,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,770,359. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,330.78. 260,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,445.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,620. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.89. 2,278,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,285. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Further Reading