Promising Travel Stocks To Follow Today – August 7th

Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Booking, American Express, Expedia Group, and Tapestry are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is facilitating or providing travel and tourism services—airlines, hotel and resort operators, cruise lines, car‐rental firms and online booking platforms, for example. Their performance tends to track consumer confidence, economic cycles, seasonal trends, fuel costs and any geopolitical or health‐related events that affect people’s willingness or ability to travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $977.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $979.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.38. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $820.45 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $433.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,595,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,535,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,712,668. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $104.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5,432.10. The company had a trading volume of 200,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,661. The stock has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a one year low of $3,307.90 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,573.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,087.27.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,740. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,996. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a one year low of $112.68 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $108.35. 6,013,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,141. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07.

