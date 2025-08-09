Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Q2 Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $73.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,473.09 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 58,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,991 shares of company stock valued at $357,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.