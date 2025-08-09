Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Articles

