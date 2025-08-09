Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rapt Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lifesci Capital raised Rapt Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Rapt Therapeutics to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rapt Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get Rapt Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapt Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3%

RAPT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.01. Rapt Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapt Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rapt Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapt Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapt Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.