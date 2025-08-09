RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.79.

Shares of RBA opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. RB Global has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $365,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,511.46. This represents a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,311.04. This trade represents a 62.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,729. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,383,000 after purchasing an additional 317,781 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,876,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 102,681 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,403,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

