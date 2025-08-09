Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) & Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Head to Head Comparison

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ellington Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Ready Capital pays out -28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Credit pays out -738.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ellington Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $896.97 million 0.77 -$435.76 million ($1.74) -2.34 Ellington Credit $15.07 million 14.06 $6.59 million ($0.13) -43.38

This table compares Ready Capital and Ellington Credit”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ellington Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ready Capital. Ellington Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ready Capital and Ellington Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00 Ellington Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ready Capital presently has a consensus price target of $7.0417, suggesting a potential upside of 73.01%. Ellington Credit has a consensus price target of $6.1250, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital -40.59% 3.68% 0.70% Ellington Credit -21.82% 17.67% 3.74%

Summary

Ellington Credit beats Ready Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ellington Credit

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

