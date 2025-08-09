REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

RGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $7.85 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,064.73. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

