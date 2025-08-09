Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.66. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CFO Maged Shenouda bought 90,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 228,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,884.15. This trade represents a 65.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chuck Ence bought 228,961 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $103,032.45. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 267,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,568.95. The trade was a 587.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 628,961 shares of company stock worth $286,332. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138,625 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 210,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 141,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

