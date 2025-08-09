RENAULT (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) vs. Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Critical Contrast

RENAULT (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RENAULT and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENAULT N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RENAULT and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENAULT 0 1 0 1 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 4 0 0 1.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $1.6060, indicating a potential upside of 55.92%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than RENAULT.

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RENAULT has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RENAULT and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENAULT $60.85 billion 0.18 $150.41 million N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 1.08 -$2.05 billion ($0.57) -1.81

RENAULT has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats RENAULT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RENAULT

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business-to-business powertrain activities, and research and advanced engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

