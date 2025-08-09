Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

