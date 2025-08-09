Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.93.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
