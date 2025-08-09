Research Analysts Set Expectations for UBER FY2025 Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.