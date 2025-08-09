Reviewing BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrightSpring Health Services and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 10 0 2.91 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus price target of $25.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.33 -$18.06 million $0.31 67.03 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.07 million 2.21 $880,000.00 $0.10 10.50

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Pacific Health Care Organization”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpring Health Services. Pacific Health Care Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpring Health Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services 0.55% 9.29% 2.64% Pacific Health Care Organization 21.18% 11.76% 11.09%

Volatility & Risk

BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

