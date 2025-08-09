Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Ladder Capital pays out 131.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $506.84 million 2.79 $108.25 million $0.70 15.86 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $334.19 million 3.12 $160.98 million $0.72 16.67

This table compares Ladder Capital and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 20.05% 7.07% 2.24% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 34.65% 7.68% 0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ladder Capital and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 0 2 1 3.33 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 5 1 0 2.17

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury and agency, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS, as well as related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. The company primarily sells its loans to government-sponsored entities or PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

