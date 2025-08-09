Reviewing SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SEGRO and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEGRO N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 39.01% 6.33% 4.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEGRO $862.60 million 13.33 $759.07 million N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties $273.97 million 7.63 $13.66 million $1.44 18.72

This table compares SEGRO and InvenTrust Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SEGRO has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SEGRO and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEGRO 0 3 0 1 2.50 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than SEGRO.

Risk & Volatility

SEGRO has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats SEGRO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries. For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing (including data centres) located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive. A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent. Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

