Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,451,775.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.