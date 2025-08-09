Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 127.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 4.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Saia by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $283.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.71. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Saia from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

