Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. Sanmina has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $122.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 243,258 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,951,000 after purchasing an additional 162,465 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 6.7% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,004,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.