Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Baird R W lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,058,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

