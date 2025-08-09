Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 7,724 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.5% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,451,775.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

