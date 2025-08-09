Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

