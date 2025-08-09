Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Seneca Foods Stock Up 0.4%
NASDAQ SENEA opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.38.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seneca Foods
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.