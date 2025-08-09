Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of SERA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 30,306.48% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sera Prognostics news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $32,950.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 844,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,218.87. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 38,014 shares of company stock worth $55,268 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,498,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 987,367 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 48.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 866,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 281,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

