Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after acquiring an additional 492,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,015,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 136.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 451,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 628,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Service Corporation International stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Corporation International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $4,295,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,602,851.44. The trade was a 15.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

