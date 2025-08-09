Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,202,000 shares, agrowthof55.5% from the June 30th total of 1,416,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shimao Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China. The company develops and invests residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.

