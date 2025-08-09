Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SHLS has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $789.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

