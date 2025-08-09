Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) versus Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Critical Review

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shoe Carnival and Tilly's.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tilly’s 0 2 0 0 2.00

Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.60%. Tilly’s has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Shoe Carnival’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoe Carnival is more favorable than Tilly’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival 5.58% 10.43% 5.92% Tilly’s -8.69% -46.32% -13.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Tilly’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Tilly’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival $1.20 billion 0.44 $73.77 million $2.39 8.19 Tilly’s $569.45 million 0.07 -$46.23 million ($1.62) -0.86

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Tilly’s. Tilly’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoe Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Shoe Carnival has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Tilly’s on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

