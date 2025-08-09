Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €231.10 ($268.72) and last traded at €227.10 ($264.07). Approximately 1,807,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €219.00 ($254.65).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €214.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

