Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Siga Technologies Stock Performance
Siga Technologies stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $641.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. Siga Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.83.
Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Siga Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
