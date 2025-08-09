Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Siga Technologies Stock Performance

Siga Technologies stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $641.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. Siga Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siga Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siga Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siga Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Siga Technologies by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 198,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Siga Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Siga Technologies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

