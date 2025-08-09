Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.