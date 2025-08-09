Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – August 7th

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Figma, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are often in earlier stages of growth, small caps can offer higher return potential but also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk than larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

Shares of BMNR traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 64,953,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,423. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million and a P/E ratio of -93.82.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

NYSE:FIG traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.49. 13,945,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,850,469. Figma has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $142.92.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

NASDAQ SV traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 11,221,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. Spring Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

