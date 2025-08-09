Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Neill B. Faucett acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $121,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,806.80. This represents a 93.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $110,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,682 shares in the company, valued at $474,860.18. This trade represents a 30.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 40,652 shares of company stock valued at $748,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $947.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

