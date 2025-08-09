Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

NVDA stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

