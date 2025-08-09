Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spire by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 229,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,889,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spire by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,358,000 after buying an additional 97,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Spire Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.03 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%. Spire’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.