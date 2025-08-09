SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. B. Riley initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $201.38 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

