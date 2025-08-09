Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $765,811,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,326,000 after buying an additional 192,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,755,000 after buying an additional 141,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,394,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,414,000 after buying an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

