Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.39. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 481.57% and a negative net margin of 201.32%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 92,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 156,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

