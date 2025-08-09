Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after purchasing an additional 599,394 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,124,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 257,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $20.50 on Friday. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

