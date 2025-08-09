The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNTG

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at The Pennant Group

PNTG stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,204.25. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,377,815 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,849,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 651,346 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,803,000 after buying an additional 581,313 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.