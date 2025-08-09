Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239,626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

