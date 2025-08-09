Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 155,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

